30 Students Admitted to Hospital After Suspected Food Poisoning in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

After the students were admitted to the hospital for food poisoning, Bhandara district health officer Milind Somkuwar said the health department has collected the samples of food and water for testing.

Mumbai: Over 30 students of an ashram school in Maharahstra’s Bhandara district were admitted to hospital after suspected food poisoning. The incident was reported at Yerali Ashram School in Tumsar town on Thursday. Talking to PTI, Bhandara district health officer Milind Somkuwar said, “Some students of the ashram school complained of vomiting, abdominal pain and fever on Thursday, after which a team of district health department examined 325 students residing in the school hostel.”

Out of the total students, 30 of them were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Tumsar for treatment, one official said.

“We suspect it to be a case of food poisoning as the students took ill after consumption of food served to them at the hostel,” he said, adding that all the students are now stable and will be discharged soon.

Somkuwar said the health department has collected the samples of food and water for testing.

Ashram schools are residential schools that impart education up to the secondary level to children from tribal communities.

