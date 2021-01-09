New Delhi: A 30-year-old man in Nagpur died after a rope tied around his neck became a noose during sex with a woman. The incident took place yesterday in Khaparkheda area of the city. Police said that the man lost his life due to suffocation. Also Read - 10 Infants Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara; Govt Orders Probe

A police official said that the man was in a relationship with the married woman for the last five years. On Thursday night, the duo came to a lodge in Khaparkheda to spend time together.

"To heighten sexual arousal, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope. She allegedly used another rope around his neck. The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," the official told PTI.

She immediately called for help after which a room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair. A police team also rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Police have detained the woman for interrogation, while the man’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

‘The woman has admitted that she was in an illicit relationship with the man. Police have also recorded the statements of the waiters, the lodge manager, and room service boys, and seized the cellphones of the woman and the deceased man for probe,’ the official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)