Mumbai: Upset over not getting work, a 30-year-old model died by suicide on Friday. Her body was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in the Andheri area of ​​Mumbai. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot in which the actress wrote that nobody is responsible for her death. The police sent her body for postmortem and and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the Versova police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.Also Read - Diwali Bonus Announced For BMC, BEST Employees, Health workers And Teachers in Maharashtra. Deets Here

Correction | A 30-year-old model died by suicide, her body was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Andheri area of ​​Mumbai, Versova police registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. Police also recovered a suicide note* on the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Speaking to Mid-Day, an official said that she was a resident of Yamuna Nagar society in Lokhandwala. She had checked-in the hotel on Wednesday. The model had also ordered dinner for her in the hotel room. However, in morning when the hotel staff rang the bell, she did not open the door. Later the police was called in which opened the door using a masterkey and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Also Read - Mumbai Local Gets Garba Flavour As Group of Women Perform The Popular Dance | Watch

“Police rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead before admission,” Mid-Day quoted an officer as saying.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102