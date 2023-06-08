Home

Maharashtra

32-Year-Old Woman Killed, Body Chopped Into Pieces By Live-In Partner In Mumbai’s Mira Road, Accused Arrested

32-Year-Old Woman Killed, Body Chopped Into Pieces By Live-In Partner In Mumbai’s Mira Road, Accused Arrested

A 56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

32-Year-Old Woman Killed, Body Chopped Into Pieces By Live-In Partner In Mumbai's Mira Road, Accused Arrested

Mumbai: In a incident akin to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was found from a flat in Mira Road in the far suburbs of Mumbai on Wednesday. The woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in-partner who then “cut the body into several parts” and disposed some of them off.

The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in flat 704 at J wing of Geeta Akash Deep building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 of the Mira Road area over the past three years.

You may like to read

On Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple’s flat. A team from Nayanagar police station rushed to the spot and broke open the house. There they found the victim’s body, hacked into several pieces and some pieces missing or reportedly disposed off.

The accused, Manoj Sahani, was arrested while trying to flee from his flat.

“Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said.

Residents of the building told the police that the couple did not mingle with them. The door of their flat does not have a name plate and it is registered in the name of Sonam builders, police officers said.

The DCP further said that further investigation into the case is underway.

This is the second ghastly murder of a woman reported from the region this week, besides the killing of Shraddha Walkar, who hails from the neighbouring Palghar district, in Delhi in November 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.