Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly trying to forcefully kiss a 19-year-old female at a suburban railway station in Mumbai, according to police officials on Friday. The incident took place at Western Railway’s Khar station around 12:50 pm when the girl was waiting for a train to travel to Bandra on Thursday.Also Read - Man Rapes 75-Year-Old Woman In Gujarat's Botad On Pretext Of Helping To Get Widow Pension, Arrested

The accused, identified as Alok Kanojia, was caught on platform no 4 by the police patrolling on the station. As per officials, he came from behind, touched the girl inappropriately and then tried to kiss her after holding her neck. After hearing the girl scream, fellow commuters caught him and informed the police. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Launches Online System To Ensure Transparency In Transfer of Zilla Parishad School Teachers

A case has been registered against Kanojia under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). Also Read - Mumbai Man Run Over by Taxi On Bandra-Worli Sea Link After He Stops Car to Save Bird

Hailing from Jabalpur, the accused had run from his home two days ago, and lived on the pavement. His family confirmed that he has a habit of running away and they have been on a look out for him since then.

This is the second such case in the week where a woman was molested on the Western Railway network. Earlier, on Monday, a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by a 35-year-old rag picker from Goregaon who boarded the ladies’ coach, molested the student and snatched her bag and mobile. He was arrested at Churchgate station.