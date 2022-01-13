Mumbai: Around 370 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday evening. Those infected included 60 officers and 310 constables, the official said.Also Read - Restrictions to Continue in Maharashtra Till Mid-February, Says Health Minister; Claims COVID Curve NOT Flattening

A total of 504 officers and 1,678 constables are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection across the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 48,611 staff of Maharashtra Police (6,204 officers and 42,407 constables) have caught the viral infection.

As many as 46 officers and 458 constables died due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh COVID cases on Wednesday, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago. Out of this, 16,420 new cases were reported in Mumbai.