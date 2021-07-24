Mumbai: At least four persons were killed and one injured on Saturday after a construction lift carrying them came crashing down at an under-construction building at Worli in central Mumbai, police said. The incident occurred at 5.45 pm at the under-construction building located near a BDD Chawl at Hanuman Gully, an official said.Also Read - Karnataka, Himachal, Telangana: When Will Schools Reopen in These States? Check Latest Updates Here

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said. Of the six persons who were injured in the incident, one was declared dead at KEM Hospital in Parel. Three others were declared brought dead at the civic-run Nair Hospital, he added. Also Read - Maharashtra Railways Update: 33 Trains Diverted, 51 Short Terminated, 48 Cancelled Due to Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

4 people died, one injured after a lift collapsed at an under-constructed building in Worli, Mumbai. Injured have been shifted to the hospital: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6yMAEopgNb — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Also Read - Organs of 13-Year-Old Brain Dead Girl Give New Lease of Life to 4 Patients in Chandigarh, Mumbai

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray reached the site of incident too. “Prima facie, lift collapsed due to overloading. One person is feared to be trapped. Rescue ops are underway,” Thackeray said.

(With inputs from agencies)