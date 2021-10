“The fire broke out at one of the furniture godowns, which quickly spread to the adjoining storerooms. Around 40 of these units were completely destroyed in the incident,” chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Santosh Kadam said. Also Read - World's Largest Political Party...: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig at Former Ally

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane. One fire engine has been pressed into action. No casualties have been reported. The firefighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/hZOFdNig6P — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

On being informed, the fire brigade personnel from Thane and Bhiwandi, a team of the RDMC and fire engines rushed to the place, he said.

“The fire was brought under control by 4.45 am today,” Kadam said. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.