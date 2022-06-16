Mumbai, Maharashtra: Amid possible threat of fourth wave of coronavirus in India, Maharashtra recorded 4,255 new coronavirus infections, highest since February 12, and fatalities in the last 24 hours. On February 12, the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases. Moreover, 2 more cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state, the health department release said.Also Read - New Zealand Batter Devon Conway Tests Positive For Coronavirus

National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) reported that two patients of B.A.5 variant were detected in Nagpur. One of them was a 29-year-old male, while other was a 54-year-old female. They had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively. "Both are vaccinated. They recovered in home isolation. With this the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in state reached 19," the release said.

COVID Surge in Maharashtra | 10 Points to This Big Story