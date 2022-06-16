Mumbai, Maharashtra: Amid possible threat of fourth wave of coronavirus in India, Maharashtra recorded 4,255 new coronavirus infections, highest since February 12, and fatalities in the last 24 hours. On February 12, the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases. Moreover, 2 more cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state, the health department release said.Also Read - New Zealand Batter Devon Conway Tests Positive For Coronavirus
National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) reported that two patients of B.A.5 variant were detected in Nagpur. One of them was a 29-year-old male, while other was a 54-year-old female. They had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively. "Both are vaccinated. They recovered in home isolation. With this the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in state reached 19," the release said.
COVID Surge in Maharashtra | 10 Points to This Big Story
- A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths. The active caseload rose to 20,634 on Thursday.
- As many as 2,879 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the state since previous evening, which took the tally of recovered patients to 77,55,183.
- The recovery rate in the state is 97.87 per cent.
- Thane district has added 852 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection tally to 7,16,157, an official said on Thursday.
- Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state is restricted to certain districts.
- The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts.
- Tope added that despite the spike, hospitalisations remain at 2-3 per cent.
- Seeking to allay the concerns over the rising COVID-19 graph, Tope said no new variant is detected except Omicron.
- The minister further informed Mumbai’s case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil.
- Tope appealed to parents and teachers to ensure vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.