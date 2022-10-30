Amravati: At least five people were killed and two others injured after a dilapidated building collapsed in the Prabhat Cinema area of Amravati in Maharashtra. This incident happened in the area of ​​Prabhat Talkies Cinema of Amravati. The municipal administration and police were on the spot to rescue people from the damaged building.Also Read - BREAKING: Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat, Several Feared Injured

According to the residents of the area, the building was at least 80-year-old. The name of this building is Rajdeep Bagh House. Work is underway to clear the building's debris. The residents were asked to vacate the building but they didn't pay heed to the warnings.