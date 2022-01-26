Mumbai: At least five persons are feared trapped after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. The BMC said at least five fire engines, one rescue van, and 6 ambulances have been rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.Also Read - Be Fearless, Be Nirbhaya: Mumbai Police Releases Another Powerful Awareness Clip, Netizens Applaud

The incident happened in the Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), civic body officials said. Also Read - Three-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai’s Malad, No Casualty Reported Yet

#WATCH | Visuals from the site of 5-storey building collapse in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. Five people are feared trapped in the building, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/J5MXuAmIdn — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

