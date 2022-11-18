5 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Car Hit Another Vehicle On Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khopoli

The incident took place around 5:30 am. Rescue agencies were immediately rushed to the spot who shifted the injured to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.

Khopoli: As many as five people were killed and three were critically injured after a car hit another vehicle on Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khopoli area on Friday. According to primary reports, four of them died on spot and one died on the way to the hospital.

more details awaited.