520-km Long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway to Shorten Travel Time by Half

The Samruddhi expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

Mumbai: After a long-wait, the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai ‘Samruddhi Expressway’ has finally been inaugurated last Sunday. The first phase of the expressway connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km. The length of the total project, officially named as ‘Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’, will be 701 km.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SAMRUDDHI EXPRESSWAY

The Samruddhi Expressway project is the brainchild of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015.

The newly inaugurated Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi will deliver Rs 50,000 crore in the coming two years.

The remaining phase of 181 km of the expressway, which is being built under the guidance of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), would be finished by July 2023, bringing the total distance between Nagpur and Mumbai to 701 km.

The 701 km Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg – being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai- is one of India’s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.