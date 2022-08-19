Mumbai: At least 12 Govinda Pathaks injured while forming the pyramid during dahi handi 2022. Out of them, 5 received treatment and were discharged while 7 are hospitalized and their condition is stable, said BMC. Dahi Handi, which is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival, is being celebrated on a grand scale across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami Recipe: Learn How to Make Delicious Milk Peda With Just Three Ingredients

As part of the festival, youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramids to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk suspended mid-air, and break it. It symbolises victory through unity.

The Maharashtra government had last month announced that there would be no restrictions on celebrating religious festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi, this year. In the last two years, the celebrations were hampered due to the COVID-19 restrictions.