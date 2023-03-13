Home

Maharashtra

6 Killed After Speeding 7-Seater Car Carrying 13 Overturns In Maharashtra

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, the car was overloaded and was overspeeding at the time of the accident.

Representative image

Maharashtra Road Accident: Six people, including four women and one minor, were killed after a speeding 7-seater car overturned on the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Mehkar in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pramila Borude, 45; Bhagyashri Borude, 27; Shradha Barve, 35; Janhvi Barve, 12; Kiran Borude, 35; Kausabai Bharat Barve, 50. Seven other people, who sustained injuries, were taken to a hospital.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official, the car was overloaded and was overspeeding at the time of the accident. The MSRDC’s quick response team and the ambulance deployed nearby rushed to the spot to rescue the injured.

The officials have asked the state highway police to keep a strict vigil on vehicles carrying more people than the specified capacity and are guilty of overspeeding.

“We have already given 15 vehicles to the RTO (for checking). The state highway police have been asked to hire 15 vehicles, for which the MSRDC would pay the rent. All necessary preventive measures have been adopted. Besides, the MSRDC has its quick response vehicles, security staffers warning people of consequences of driving at high speed and violation of safety norms,” the Indian Express reported citing an official.

