Mumbai: As many as 65 goats have died of suffocation in a room at a mutton shop in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident reportedly took place at a mutton shop in the Gundavali area of the town on Wednesday, an official said. The shop owner had purchased 70 goats for Rs 6 lakh and kept them in a room on Tuesday night. People in the locality heard cries of the animals early next morning, following which the room was opened and 65 animals were found dead, it was stated.Also Read - Facing Delay in Receiving Orders From Zomato and Swiggy? This Could be The Reason

Officials of the animal husbandry department rushed to the scene and took samples of two of the dead goats and sent them for post-mortem and the reports revealed that they had suffocated to death, he said. Some samples have been sent for further analysis to Pune, he added. Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Cop Plays 'Sandese Aate Hain' on Flute, Internet is All Hearts | Watch

Meanwhile, Thane district animal husbandry officer Dr G G Chandore said that the goats were kept in a dingy room, which had no proper ventilation with only a shutter. District officials are now supervising proper disposal of the carcasses to avoid the spread of any disease, he said, adding that the incident is being probed. Also Read - Fire At Mumbai's Bandstand Highrise Opposite Shahrukh Khan's Mannat | Updates