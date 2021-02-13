New Delhi: Are you neglecting your old parents at home? If yes, you may have to pay a heavy price for this. One such incident happened in Maharashtra’s Latur Zilla Parishad where the authorities deducted 30 per cent salaries of seven of its employees for not taking care of their old parents at home. This has been informed by Latur Zilla Parishad president Rahul Bondre. Also Read - Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Palghar's Tarapur

He said that six of the 12 employees against whom the complaints of neglecting their parents were received, are teachers. He also informed that the deducted amount is transferred to the bank accounts of the parents of these employees.

The development comes as the general body of the Latur Zilla Parishad had last year passed a proposal to cut 30 per cent salaries of all employees who would be found to be not taking care of their parents.

The pay cut from the monthly emoluments of the erring employees began in December 2020, Bondre said.

“We have been probing 12 such complaints wherein parents of the employees claimed that they were neglected. Out of these 12, we began deducting salaries from accounts of seven employees since December,” he said.

Bondre said the 30 per cent deduction will continue every month. He said the average deduction in one such case was around Rs 15,000.

“Some cases were mutually resolved between employees and their parents after we sent notices to them,” Bondre added.