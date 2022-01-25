Wardha: Maharashtra BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son was among the seven killed in a car accident near Selsura around 11.30 pm. Superintendent of Police Prashant Holkar said that the car in which the deceased were travelling in fell from a bridge while they were on their way to Wardha.Also Read - Has Third Wave of COVID Begun in Maharashtra? When Will it Peak? Here's What Health Minister Rajesh Tope Said

According to media reports, the accident happened after a Mahindra XUV 500, plunged off a bridge when the driver lost control over the vehicle. The SUV was heading to Wardha from Deoli.

The driver, reportedly, lost control after a wild boar hit their vehicle. An official statement from Wardha Police is awaited. The students had finished their exams and were returning from a party when the mishap took place.

The deceased students have been identified as Avishkar, son of MLA Vijay Rahangdale of Tirora Constituency in Gondia district, Neeraj Chauhan (First Year MBBS), Nitesh Singh (2015 Intern MBBS), Vivek Nandan (2018, MBBS Final), Pratyush Singh (2017 MBBS), Shubham Jaiswal (2017 MBBS), and Pawan Shakti (2020 MBBS).