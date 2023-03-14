Home

7-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh. Rescue Operation Underway

The boy has been identified as Lokesh Ahriwar. A rescue team was soon rushed to the site after the villagers alerted the police.

7-yr-old boy falls into borewell in MP, rescue operation on (Representative image)

7-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh: A 7-year-old boy, while playing near Kherkhedi Pathar village, fell into a borewell on Tuesday. The incident took place in Vidisha district, around 60 km from the state capital Bhopal. The boy has been identified as Lokesh Ahriwar. A rescue team was soon rushed to the site after the villagers alerted the police.

Efforts are on to rescue the child safely by deploying a JCB machine (an earthmover) and a camera was also lowered into the borewell to track the boy’s condition better, Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, told the media that he directed the rescue team to rescue the child safely. A rescue team was also sent from Bhopal to Vidisha.

It is noteworthy here that such incidents have seen a spike in recent times in Madhya Pradesh. In some cases the rescue was successful but there have been times when the rescue operation failed. The Madhya Pradesh government had instructed all district administrations to ensure that not a single borewell remains uncovered.

At the time of the filing of this story, the rescue operation is still underway.

