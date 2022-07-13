Zika Virus: A 7-yr-old girl in Ashramshala at Jhai in Palghar district has been found to be infected with the Zika virus on Wednesday. Prior to this, the first-ever patient of Zika was found in Pune in July 2021. The Maharashtra Health Department has said that preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment, and health education efforts have been taken.Also Read - Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts For Several Districts, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Mumbai

What is Zika Virus

Zika virus is a member of the virus family Flaviviridae and is spread by daytime-active Aedes mosquitoes. Its name comes from the Ziika Forest of Uganda, where the virus was first isolated in 1947. Zika virus shares a genus with dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, and West Nile viruses. Since the 1950s, it has been known to occur within a narrow equatorial belt from Africa to Asia. From 2007 to 2016, the virus spread eastward, across the Pacific Ocean to the Americas, leading to the 2015–2016 Zika virus epidemic.