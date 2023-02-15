Home

70-yr-old Man Killed, Wife Injured After Caretaker Attacks Them in Mumbai Home

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was killed while his 69-year-old wife received severe injuries after their caretaker attacked them with a sharp weapon inside their residence in a housing society in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. The 29-year-old caretaker of the elderly couple allegedly attacked his employers, killing the man and injuring his wife, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night in suburban Jogeshwari and the caretaker, identified as Pappu Gawali, was later nabbed at Dadar railway station when he was trying to flee to his native place, they said.

Senior citizen Sudhir Chiplunkar (70) died, while his wife Supriya Chiplunkar (69) was injured after they were attacked by the caretaker at their residence in a housing society in Jogeshwari, according to the Meghwadi police.

Gawali entered the house of his employers allegedly with an intention to commit robbery and attacked the couple with a sharp weapon, they said.

While Sudhir Chiplunkar died on the spot, his wife, though badly injured, started throwing household items out of the windows of the flat to draw the attention of her neighbours and other residents of the building, said an official.

One of the neighbours alerted the police who arrived at the spot and shifted the couple to a nearby hospital where Sudhir Chiplunkar was declare dead, he said.

Special police teams were formed to nab the caretaker who was eventually caught, the official said, adding the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder).

Special police teams were formed to nab the caretaker who was eventually caught, the official said, adding the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder).