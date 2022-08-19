Mumbai: As many as 78 ‘Govindas’ or Dahi Handi participants were injured while building human pyramids during the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, reported news agencies quoting civic officials. Of those injured, most were treated and discharged while 11 were hospitalized and their condition was stated to be stable, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.Also Read - Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Officially Declares Dahi Handi As A Sport; Announces Jobs And More For Govindas

The Maharashtra government has issued an order instructing government hospitals to treat injured members of Govinda troupes free of cost. As of 6 pm, 17 Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, followed by 11 at GT Hospital, 10 at Rajawadi hospital and nine at Nair hospital, among others. Also Read - Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Can't Visit Temple Today? Here Is How To Perform Krishna Puja At Home

Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami celebrations. The incidents of participants falling from heights and getting injured are common. Also Read - LIVE Janmashtami 2022: India Celebrates Birth Of Lord Krishna; Check Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi Time and More

Political patronage and adventure sport title

Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in cities like Mumbai and Thane. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.

(With PTI inputs)