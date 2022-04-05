New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s properties in connection with the ₹ 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The properties attached include eight land parcels in Alibaug and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.Also Read - Ee Hai 'Bambai Nazariya' tu Dekh Babua: The Exceptional Cafe In Mumbai Giving Transgender ‘Swallow of Hope’

The probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the PMLA to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, PTI reported. These developments come against the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated to be held this year.

Speaking to reporters today, Raut said, "I am not the one who will get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik. I will fight and expose everyone. I am not the one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail," he said.

#UPDATE | Enforcement Directorate attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Alibaug plot & one flat in Dadar, Mumbai in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case. — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Later, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)”.

असत्यमेव जयते!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 5, 2022

Last month on March 25, Raut had lashed out against the Centre alleging that there is a nexus between the Central agencies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Ministers Term ED Action As ‘Political Vendetta’

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil termed the ED’s action as “political vendetta”. Walse Patil alleged attempts are being made to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, but exuded confidence that the ruling alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will complete its five-year tenure.

“There definitely is political vendetta The action was taken without issuing any notice to him (Raut) and conducting any probe. This shows how the Centre is working, the minister alleged. “Attempts are being made at all levels to destabilise the MVA government, but the government is stable and there is no threat. It will complete its five-year term,” Walse Patil added.

Echoing similar remarks, state minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil said the ED action was an attempt to “pressurise Raut”.