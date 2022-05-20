Chandrapur: As many as 9 people were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 pm on Chandrapur-Mul Road in Chandrapur district.Also Read - Maharashtra: Nagpur University to Begin Exams For Undergraduate Students From June 8

"A tanker loaded with diesel collided with a truck transporting logs of wood close to Ajaypur near Chandrapur city. After the accident, a fire broke out in which nine persons were charred to death on the spot," Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sudhir Nandanwar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to reports, the fire brigade reached the spot an hour after the accident and the blaze was brought under control.

The bodies of the victims were later taken to nearby Chandrapur hospital.