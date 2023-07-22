Home

9-Yr-Old Abducted, Killed In Human Sacrifice Ritual In Maharashtra’s Nashik; 4 Arrested

The accused slit the boy's throat and half buried his body in the ground, the official said, adding that the body was found on July 18 and a murder case was registered.

Representational Image

Nashik, Maharashtra: A shocking case of human sacrifice fueled by blind superstition has come to the fore from a village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district where a 9-year-old boy was reportedly abducted and later killed as part of a ‘ritual’ by a group of people. After the murder, the four accused, who have been arrested, half-buried his body in the ground as part of their superstious rites, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, grisly crime happened on July 16 in Malegaon Talika of Nashik district. Giving details, an official told news agency PTI that the accused abducted the boy when he was out playing in a field in Pohane Shivar village.

The accused, who are residents of the same village, were in search of a hidden treasure and had killed the boy as part of a ritual, the official said.

He said that all four accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

10-year-old boy killed in human sacrifice ritual in UP’s Bahraich

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district in March earlier this year where a 10-year-old boy was found murdered with his throat slit open in a field, allegedly as a human sacrifice.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Vivek Verma, was reported missing by his father Krishna Verma—a resident of Parsa village and later on the same night police found the boy’s body lying in a field with his throat cut open.

They said that as per preliminary investigations, the slain child’s cousin and one of the accused, Anoop had a two-and-half year-old mentally-challenged son who was often ill of health and when multiple prolonged treatments did not yield any positive results for the toddler, Anoop sought out a Tantrik (occultist) near his village who urged him to perform a human sacrifice in order to cure his sick child.

Three people, including the slain victim’s cousin, were arrested by the police in connection with the murder.

(With PTI inputs)

