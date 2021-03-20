Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. The Shiv Sena leader announced the development on Twitter. However, the young minister urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Taking to Twitter, he also requested everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Also Read - Mumbai to Conduct Random Testing For Corona at Crowded Places Without Person's Consent: BMC

On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021

“I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe,” he said on Twitter.