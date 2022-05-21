Mumbai: Zee Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday motivated the graduating students of the Mount Litera School International in Mumbai and told them to accept the reality of life as it takes away half of the suffering. He also extended his best wishes to them and expressed gratitude to all parents who showed their trust in the school.Also Read - What Will Be The Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Reduction in Excise Duty

While addressing the ‘Dare To Dream’ event, Dr Subhash Chandra gave the success mantra to the students and said there is regret in past, and future thoughts give anxieties, hence try to live in present. Also Read - Why Matheran Hill Station Near Mumbai is The Perfect Getaway From Hustle-Bustle of Cities - See Breathtaking Vistas!

“Live in the present and accept the reality as it takes away half of the sufferings,” Dr Subhash Chandra said. Also Read - Mumbai's Air Quality Worse Than Delhi. Here's What Has Led to The Deteriorating AQI | EXPLAINED

Sharing his experience with the students, he said it was 21 May 1926 when great grand-father established this group and the family has seen ups and downs. “Those learnings say sufferings are everywhere. Everyone has to go through sufferings – big or small,” he added.

Notably, this is the second batch of students graduating at Mumbai’s Mount Litera School International and first celebration because there was no graduation ceremony last year due to Covid pandemic.