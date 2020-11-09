Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction amid the rising pollution and coronavirus concerns. Also Read - Dhanteras 2020: This Dhanteras Shop According to Your Zodiac Sign, Know What Is Auspicious For You To Buy

Use of soundless firecrackers, such as, 'phooljhadi', 'anar' will be allowed between 8 pm to 10 pm on the night of Diwali only, the civic body said in an order on Saturday.

