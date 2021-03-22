New Delhi: Amid a political turmoil that exploded following the Param Bir Singh letter against Maharashtra Home Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video on Twitter showing Anil Dekhmukh holding a press conference on February 15. The video was shared at the same time when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a briefing with the media and claimed that the allegations levelled on Anil Deshmukh are ‘baseless’. Also Read - Anil Deshmukh Was in Hospital Between Feb 5-15, Param Bir Singh's Allegations Baseless: Sharad Pawar

“If you see the former Commissioner’s letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister. Deshmukh was admitted in hospital because of coronavirus between February 5-15”, the NCP patriarch told reporters. Also Read - Mansukh Hiren Death Case Solved, Says DIG Maharashtra ATS Shivdeep Lande

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a tweet posted by state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on February 15 where he can be seen addressing a press meet. Also Read - Corruption Allegations: Anil Deshmukh Won't Resign, Says Maharashtra NCP Chief After Party Meet

“Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was in hospital from 5-15 Feb and in quarantine from 16-27 Feb. But Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 Feb…How lies fall flat,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

The video was again retweeted by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, countering Pawar’s statement that Deshmukh was “in home quarantine”.

Here’s the video:

Shri Sharad Pawar ji said, from 15th to 27th February HM Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine.

But actually along with security guards & media he was seen taking press conference! https://t.co/r09U8MZW2m — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 22, 2021

NOTE: India.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video. The video has been tweeted by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar responded with “no comments” to questions raised over the tweet adding that “everything he had to say, he has said it” in front of the press.