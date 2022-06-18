Nagpur: Nagpur witnessed demonstrations staged by Workers of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) agianst the central government’s newly formed Agnipath scheme for the short term recruitment of people into armed forces.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: No Police Clearance For Those Involved In Stir, Says Air Chief Marshal

Claiming that the scheme would destroy the future of youth, Youth Congress workers led by their president Kunal Raut protested at Zero Mile in Nagpur.

Protestors raised slogans against the Modi government and blocked traffic at RBI square, following which they were detained by the police and taken way.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The upper age limit was raised to 23 years after violent protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force erupted in parts of the country.