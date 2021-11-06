Ahmednagar Fire Latest News: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed condolence over the death of people in the hospital fire in Ahmednagar and ordered an in-depth inquiry into the fire incident, which claimed the lives of 10 COVID-19 patients. Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that those responsible for it get strict punishment.Also Read - 10 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out at COVID Ward in Ahmednagar Hospital

In the meantime, Health Minister, Rajesh Tope announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. He said that the DC had been ordered to conduct the enquiry of the incident and to submit the report in a week’s time. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at LPG Cylinder Outlet in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, 5 Firemen Among 7 Injured

Rs 5 lakh each has been announced to the kin of the deceased. DC had been ordered to conduct the enquiry of the incident and to submit the report in a week's time: Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital (File photo) pic.twitter.com/j0gAsZpTL7 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Also Read - Video: Father, Son Dead on Spot as Firecracker-laden Scooter Bursts Into Flames in Puducherry

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in the ICU of the Ahmednagar hospital around 11 AM and killed 10 patients, who were undergoing treatment against coronavirus. The incident also left one patient critical.

After getting information about the incident, Thackeray spoke to district guardian minister Hassan Mushrif and state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, and asked them to ensure that other patients admitted there should get proper treatment without any disturbance.

Rajendra Bhosale, district collector of Ahmednagar, confirmed that 10 patients died in the blaze, which also left one patient critical.

Shankar Misal, chief fire officer of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, said that after the fire broke out, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the facility and began the rescue and fire fighting operation.

A police official said that after the fire, the injured patients were rushed to a nearby hospital, where 10 of them were declared brought dead.

It must be noted that in April this year, 15 COVID patients had died in a blaze at the ICU of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra.