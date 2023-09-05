Home

Maharashtra

Air Hostess From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Mumbai Flat With Her Throat Slit, Cleaner Arrested

Air Hostess From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Mumbai Flat With Her Throat Slit, Cleaner Arrested

Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old woman flight attendant who was found dead in her apartment on Sunday.

Air Hostess From Chhattisgarh Found Dead In Mumbai Flat With Her Throat Slit, Cleaner Arrested Image (@ogretrupal/instagram)

Mumbai: A 25-year-old trainee air hostess was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri on Monday evening. Rupal Ogrey belonged to Chhattisgarh and had moved to Mumbai this April after landing a job with Air India. Her body, with throat slit, was found at the flat located at N G Complex, Krishanlal Marwah Marg, Near Tata Power Centre Bus Station in Marol, Andheri. Reportedly, Rupal lived with her sister who had gone home a few days ago.

Trending Now

Ogrey’s family reached out to her friends when she did not receive any calls on Sunday. The friends went to the apartment, found it locked from inside, and informed the police. The police broke into the apartment and found Ogrey lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused identified as 40-year-old Vikram Atval. The accused used to work in the society where Rupal lived. He reportedly, entered Rupal’s house on Sunday afternoon on the pretext of cleaning. The victim has a deep wound on her neck, a slit made using a sharp-weapon like a knife. The accused has confessed to his crime and the weapon has been seized.

The victim, Rupal, had last spoken on WhatsApp video call with her family on Sunday morning. Hence, it is suspected that the murder might have happened between Sunday afternoon to Monday early morning.

The police have lodged an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) on the basis of primary information and the investigation has begun. “We have arrested an accused who works with a private housekeeping firm as a cleaner, on the basis of technical evidence. We are further interrogating him to get more details about the murder and the motive behind it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES