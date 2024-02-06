Home

Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar Faction ‘REAL’ Nationalist Congress Party: Election Commission

Ajit Pawar Faction ‘REAL’ Nationalist Congress Party: Election Commission

The EC made this decision on the "Test of Legislative Majority" factor which worked in the favour of Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar in happier times. (File)

The Election Commission on Tuesday ruled that the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the real NCP. This has come as a big jolt to the party founder and Ajit Pawar’s uncle Sharad Pawar.

Trending Now

The election body made this decision on the basis of the “Test of Legislative Majority” factor which worked in the favour of Ajit Pawar.

You may like to read

Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in July 2023 against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and is currently serving as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

On the NCP name and symbol matter ruled by EC in favour of Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “I am not surprised at all. A man who was charged of corruption of worth Rs 70,000 Crores today stands shoulder to shoulder with the BJP. Ajit Pawar happens to be the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. It goes against the spirit of Schedule 10 of the Constitution. It is sponsored, planned, and executed by the Central Government to try and silence those voices which speak for the people of this country, which speak strongly against the growing dictatorial tendencies of the Government.”

#WATCH | On NCP name & symbol matter ruled by EC in favour of Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, “I am not surprised at all. A man who was charged of corruption of worth Rs 70,000 Crores…today stands shoulder to shoulder with the BJP…Ajit Pawar happens… pic.twitter.com/s7wFs8YSOU — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

He has served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2022 to 2023 and was a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha in 1991, representing Baramati constituency. He has also been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 1991, representing Baramati constituency.

Ajit Pawar has been the Deputy Chief Minister of the state the most number of times and is currently serving his 5th term.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.