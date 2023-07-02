Home

Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar Has Support Of Over 40 NCP MLAs, 6 MLCs: Report

Ajit Pawar Has Support Of Over 40 NCP MLAs, 6 MLCs: Report

Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of the NCP out of the party’s total of 53 MLAs and nine MLCs, according to reports.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as the second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar who earlier today, along with eight other party leaders, defected from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP NDA government in Maharashtra, reportedly has the support of more than 40 MLAs and at least six MLCs of Uncle Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Quoting sources who cited a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan upon Ajit Pawar’s exit, a PTI report said that the newly-crowned Deputy Chief Minister of Eknath Shinde’s Maharashtra government has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of the NCP out of the party’s total of 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

You may like to read

“Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan,” the PTI report quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, at a presser, Ajit Pawar denied rumors of any spilt in NCP ranks and claimed that all the elected representatives of the party have supported the decision to join the NDA government.

‘India progressing under PM Modi’s leadership’

Addressing a presser after being sworn-in as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar attributed his shock decision to engineer a split in the NCP ranks and joining the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in the state to the rapid progress witnessed in the country during the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, adding that he felt that they should support India’s development.

“The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision,” said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of political heavyweight and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, along with eight other leaders, split from party ranks and joined the Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar was later sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister, while other rebel NCP leaders— Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas—took oath as ministers at the Raj Bhavan.

No split in NCP

Even though Ajit Pawar defected to the “enemy” side, he stressed that there was no split in the NCP ranks and maintained that they would contest all future polls under the party’s name and symbol.

Pawar claimed that all elected representatives of the NCP have supported his decision to join the Eknath Shinde government.

The NCP leader, who now shares the Deputy CM portfolio with Devendra Fadnavis, defended his decision to share power with the BJP, saying “If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP as well. The same thing happened in Nagaland as well.”

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.