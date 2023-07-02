Home

Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar Joins Eknath Shinde-Government, Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar Joins Eknath Shinde-Government, Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

This is time third time that Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. This is time third time that Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister. The development comes as speculations were rife that Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was not happy with the party for a while.

Moments before taking oath, Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai and later reached Raj Bhavan. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party’s working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar’s official residence ‘Devgiri’, while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

You may like to read

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had offered to resign as the Leader of the Opposition and wanted to be part of an organisational role. “I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me,” Ajit Pawar said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.