‘Akasa Air Aircraft Will Go Down’, Tweets Class 12 Student From Surat; Arrested

On receiving the complaint from the airline, the cops started tracing the tweet and found that the IP address belonged to Surat, following which a team was sent there and the student was arrested on March 27, the official said.

Class 12 Student Arrested For Threatening Post On Twitter: Mumbai police on Monday arrested a class 12 student from Surat for allegedly posting a threatening tweet claiming that an aircraft of airline Akasa Air “will go down”, reported news agency PTI citing officials. Following the Twitter post by the student, the private airline had complained to the Airport Police Station here, based on which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).

On receiving the complaint from the airline, the cops started tracing the tweet and found that the IP address belonged to Surat, following which a team was sent there and the student was arrested on March 27, the official said. During the interrogation, the 18-year-old student admitted that he had tweeted “AkasaAir Boeing 737 Max will go down”.

The accused told the police that he was curious in knowing about aircraft and had not realised the repercussions of such a post on social media, the official said. He also said that there was no intention to create chaos.

The official said that the accused student was later released on a bail of Rs 5,000 as his exams were going on.

