Maharashtra Lockdown: A complete lockdown will be enforced in Akola from March 15. The lockdown comes in the wake of the spike in Coronavirus cases in Akola. The lockdown will come into effect from March 15, timings 8 AM onwards. Also Read - Nagpur Lockdown: Complete Lockdown From March 15-21 Due to Rise in Corona Cases | What's Allowed, What's Shut

What’s Allowed, What’s Shut?

All shops except essential services will remain closed during the lockdown.

At present, orders are in place for shops in Akola city to only open from 9 am to 5 pm.

This came a day after a complete lockdown was imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21 due to a rise in Coronavirus cases. Notably, only essential services such as vegetable and milk shops will be permitted during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been witnessing a spurt in Coronavirus cases. In the wake of the rising cases, the civic body (BMC) had said that they may resort to any option including lockdown if corona cases don’t go down in Mumbai

“As of now, it is not on our plan. But certainly, if the cases go up like this, and if we are not getting equal support from citizens, then we can keep that option open after detailed review. That decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” CNN-News18 quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani as saying.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra health department had framed a seven-point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots, and audit of deaths. Moreover, all-district administrations were directed to act upon these points immediately.