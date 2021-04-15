Mumbai: In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday decided to re-consolidate all domestic passenger flights currently operating from Terminal 1. As per updates, the CSMIA will operate all domestic and international services from the advanced Terminal 2 from April 21. In a statement, the airport requested all passengers who have booked their tickets on GoAir, Star Air, AirAsia, TruJet and IndiGo flights to contact their respective airlines for further details. Also Read - Night Curfew Timing in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad Extended Amid Corona Spike | Check Revised Schedule

In the meantime, the CSMIA assured that it is strictly adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols and other guidelines issued by the Centre and Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the virus.

The CSMIA also said that the operations at the Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 resumed recently with five domestic airlines operating flights including GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo shifted back to Terminal 1, which serves domestic passengers and remained suspended even after a restart of domestic air services in the country on May 25 last year.

The development comes as Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection. The daily case tally shot up in the financial capital after remaining below 8,000 for the last two days.

On Monday, the city had witnessed 6,905 COVID-19 cases followed by 7,898 on Tuesday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, 9,925 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 5,44,942, while 54 fresh deaths took the toll to 12,140.

According to the BMC, at present Mumbai has 90 containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old multi-storeyed row tenements), while 995 buildings have been sealed.