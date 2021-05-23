Mumbai: All COVID-19 vaccination centres that are run by the civic body in Mumbai will remain closed on Sunday (May 23). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to inform about the same. Details of whether BMC-run vaccination centres will function on Monday and how many will remain open will be shared by the civic body on Twitter later today. Also Read - Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines 80% Effective Against B1.617.2 Covid Variant Found in India: UK study

The BMC tweeted on Saturday night saying, "Dear Mumbaikars. There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle & the respective wards too. #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate"

This comes amid the inoculation drive slowing down in Maharashtra due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. On Saturday, vaccination centres across Pune remained shut due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

To meet the high demand of COVID-19 vaccines for its population, the Maharashtra government floated a global tender to import 50 million vaccine doses approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration, but it did not elicit a response from any vaccine manufacturer or supplier till May 20, which was the closing date of the tender.

“As we have not got any response, the state government has decided to extend its deadline to May 25,” state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.