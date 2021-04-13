Mumbai: Amid an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced lockdown-like restrictions in the entire state in a bid to break the chain of infections. While stressing that cases were “exploding dangerously” and “the war has begun again”, Thackeray imposed a 15-day ban on large gatherings in the state from tomorrow in his address to the people of the state. Also Read - Mumbai Sees Panic Buying Ahead of Maharashtra CM's Announcement Amid Lockdown Speculations

Thackeray said from tomorrow, Section 144, which bans gathering of more than four people, would be in place across Maharashtra and only essential travel would be allowed. He also said from 7 am to 8 pm, only essential services would function. In case of hotels and restaurants, all such units will be closed for dine-in and only takeaways/home-deliveries shall be permitted, said the CM. It also means services like Swiggy, Zomato, others are permitted but with COVID-19 restrictions and delivery persons must stick to all the norms, like wearing mask, sanitizing hands at regular intervals, etc. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 58,993 Fresh COVID Cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Chair All Party Meet Today

Also Read - Anil Deshmukh's Resignation: BJP Expects The Issue to be Investigated Fairly, Says Ravi Shankar

Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed. Shooting for films, serial,ads to be closed. All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed from 8pm, 14th April till 7am, 1st May, an official order by Maharashtra government read.