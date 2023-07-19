Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
All Schools And Colleges Closed In This Maharashtra District Amid Heavy Rains
A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad and Palghar districts while an orange alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri.
New Delhi: All schools and colleges have been ordered shut in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in view of heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad and Palghar districts while an orange alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri.
