New Delhi: Amid rising Omicron cases, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and listed three suggestions to combat the further spread of the 'highly transmissible' strain of coronavirus. Referring to his recent interactions with various doctors, Thackeray asked the Centre to allow booster shots, lower the vaccine age and reduce the gap between two doses of vaccines.

"India's vaccination drive in the past few months has progressed by leaps and bounds, attempting to cover all citizens with a shield of protection from COVID-19. While most of our country's life and livelihood is now back to almost normal the threat of omicron looms on people", his letter read.

Suggestions made by Aaditya Thackeray:-

Booster Dose For Frontline Workers: To allow all these front-line workers and health care workers, who have received both their doses early in the year, should be allowed a "third shot at their studied desire".

Reducing the minimum age for vaccination: It may be ok to reduce the minimum age of vaccination to 15. “It will enable us to cover secondary schools and junior colleges with vaccine protection”, he wrote.

Reduce gap between doses of vaccines: “If the gap between two doses is reduced to four weeks, just like for those applying to work or study abroad, the city will cover 100% of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vaccines or altering its delivery schedule,” Thackeray said.

Read his full letter here:

His letter to Health Minister comes a day after two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai— the first cases of the variant in the metropolis. These are the first two cases of Omicron from Mumbai and the third one from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Earlier, a 33-year-old traveller who had returned to Dombivli in adjoining Thane district from South Africa had tested positive for the new variant. The Mumbai man tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29 and his female friend the next day, the BMC said.

On Sunday, seven persons, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pune district. With these seven patients from Pune and three from the MMR, Maharashtra has now reported 10 cases of the new variant.