New Delhi: Amid the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with the Pravin Raut and Patra Chawl land scam case. ED officials have asked Raut to appear for interrogation at the agency's Mumbai office on Tuesday.

What Had Happened Earlier?

Earlier in April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

Following this, Raut had accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central agencies against its opponents. He had alleged that that was an act of vengeance and said the ED’s claims against him will fall flat.

The attached properties were in form of lands held by Pravin M Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, in Palghar and Thane districts, a flat in Mumbai’s suburban Dadar area of Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the agency said in a statement.