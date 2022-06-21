New Delhi: Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of Maharashtra political crisis in the aftermath of the Legislative Council elections in the state, removed ‘Shiv Sena’ from his Twitter bio, hinting at a possible defection.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Names of 26 MLAs Who Have Gone ‘Missing’ With Eknath Shinde | Full List Here

Earlier in the day, taking to the micro-blogging site, Shinde proclaimed that he and the other rebels were Balasaheb’s ‘staunch Shiv Sainik’s’. “For Babasaheb’s thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings, we have never and will never cheat for power,” the Sena MLA tweeted. However, soon he dropped all references to the party from his Twitter bio. Also Read - 5 Indian Tourist Sites That Are Most Popular Amid Social Media Influencers

आम्ही बाळासाहेबांचे कट्टर शिवसैनिक आहोत… बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला हिंदुत्वाची शिकवण दिली आहे.. बाळासाहेबांचे विचार आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण यांच्याबाबत आम्ही सत्तेसाठी कधीही प्रतारणा केली नाही आणि करणार नाही — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 21, 2022

Also Read - Who Is Eknath Shinde, A Sena 'Loyalist', Posing A Threat To Team Uddhav

For the unversed, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government today faced its worst political crisis as Shinde along with other ministers and several MLAs veered towards a revolt and are now parked in Gujarat.

Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, dismissed speculation that a ‘political earthquake’ is in the offing in Maharashtra, but accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching its biggest conspiracy to topple the MVA government.

“There is no basis for the so-called ‘political earthquake’ as is being touted in some circles… This is an attempt to hit at the MVA and the plot is being staged on Gujarat soil. It will prove to be futile as in the past,” Raut declared earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Shinde is likely to visit Ahmedabad later this evening to meet BJP President J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah, while Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is also going there.