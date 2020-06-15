New Delhi: Putting all speculations to rest, the Maharashtra government on Monday confirmed that the schools in the state will reopen from July. An announcement to this effect was made by state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Also Read - Unlock 1: Maharashtra Gets Green Signal From Centre, Will Now Operate 100 Domestic Flights Daily

Beginning with senior classes, the academic session in the state will begin from July. However, schools located in containment zones will not be opened. Schools will be opened in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found in a month. In other areas ‘online schools’ will only function, the state minister announced. Also Read - Maharashtra News: COVID-19 Cases Rise by 3390 to 107958; Death Toll at 3950

Speaking to a news channel, the minister said that physical schools will begin in July after following all guidelines and the district administrations have been asked open schools in places where cases haven’t been found for a month. Also Read - Boosting Economy: Maharashtra to Sign 12 MoUs With Global Investors on Monday

The minister also said that senior classes will begin first and the online schools will start from June 26.

As per an earlier order from the state government, classes 9, 10 and 12 will start the session from July, while classes 11 will start once the admission procedure is completed after announcement of class 10 board results.

The state government had said that students from classes 6 to 8 will join the school in August, and for students studying in classes 3 to 5, schools will open in September. Meanwhile, the state has also asked school management committees to take a decision on resumption of sessions for children studying in classes 1 and 2.

Taking to twitter, the state education minister said that the government will use the TV platform for education while taking efforts to rope in Doordarshan and radio for the purpose.

The minister later also posted another tweet saying Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the resumption of the academic session through online/digital medium from June 15.