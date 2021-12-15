Mumbai: Amid rising Omicron cases in Maharashtra, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to begin night vaccination drives for unvaccinated eligible adults in Mumbai. As per reports, such a step will help in making vaccines more accessible to the people amid the emergence of new mutant variant of the Covid-19 virus. The mobile team or vaccination centre will be in operation in all wards across the city from 6 pm to 10 pm.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 8 More Omicron Cases, 7 From Mumbai Alone

The mobile teams will be stationed at railway stations, slum areas and construction sites and similar settlements. The teams and special immunisation centers will be set up for hired labourers, late working employees, street dwellers and hawkers, news18.com reported.

Currently, as per the health bulletin, 80% of the city's population have taken their second dose and at least 105% of the city's 92.3 lakh adult population have got their first dose. Thus, as per the BMC officials, this special drive will help in increasing the second dose vaccination rate.

Commenting further on the case, BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “During the pulse polio drive, our healthcare workers would walk with vaccines until late in the evening to vaccinate children who could not go to the centres on Pulse Polio Sunday. We are trying a similar method to push the Covid vaccination numbers,” as per the report published by the Times of India.

On December 15, Maharashtra reported eight new infections of Omicron, of which seven were from Mumbai alone, taking the total number of cases to 28. Mumbai is again the highest contributor of Omicron infection in the state with 12 cases as on Tuesday.

Schools in Mumbai have reopened for students from Class 1 to 7 on Wednesday. While Mumbai’s municipal body has imposed no fresh restriction so far, efforts are being made to pace up the vaccination drive with an aim to vaccinate its entire eligible population as soon as possible.