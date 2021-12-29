New Delhi: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has asserted that a decision to close schools and colleges in the state would be taken after reviewing the situation for 15 days. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony of Mumbai University, Thackeray also asked people to remain vigilant.Also Read - Will Maharashtra Follow Delhi’s Footsteps And Impose Lockdown-Like Measures To Curb Omicron? Latest Update Here

"People need to stay masked up. The decision regarding school and college will be taken after looking at the situation for 15 days from now. This is anyway the holiday season. It is not a great idea to close down the campuses", Times now quoted the minister as saying.

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad had said that if the cases of new variants continue to rise, the government might take a decision to shut down schools again. "If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation", news agency ANI quoted had Gaikwad as saying.

Normal classes for standards 1-7 in the urban areas and 1-4 in the rural areas resumed in Maharashtra from December 1. However, in Pune, classes from 1 to 7 resumed on December 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra logged 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths. With these additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476.

However, the silver lining was that the state did not record any fresh case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 167 cases of Omicron, marked as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO that is causing worries all over the world.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.65 per cent.