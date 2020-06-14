New Delhi: Even as rumours of a rift within Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition gather steam everyday, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that there were some issues between the three allies and the bureaucrats, adding that the party expects to meet Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next two days. Also Read - Maharashtra News: Uddhav Meets Pawar, Rumours Fly on Maha Vikas Agadhi's Stability; Sanjay Raut Says 'Govt Strong'

Speaking to media, he said, "There are some issues (between the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies and bureaucracy). We are trying to meet the CM to discuss all our issues with him in detail. We expect a meeting with him in the next two days."

Notably, the statement by the former Chief Minister, who is now the state PWD minister and who recently recovered from COVID-19, comes on the back of recent reports that Congress leaders are likely to meet CM Thackeray next week to discuss various issues, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the party’s say in decision-making’.

There have been reports in recent days that not all is well within the alliance, especially due to the state’s handling of the coronavius pandemic, of which Maharashtra, at over a lakh, has the highest number of cases in the country by a distance.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggered massive row, when he tried to shield the Congress from being held responsible for the western state’s coronavirus situation, saying that the party ‘was not a key decision-maker in Maharashtra’.

Besides Congress and the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also a member of the MVA alliance.