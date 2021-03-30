Mumbai: Amid speculations that there might a new alliance forming between the BJP and NCP, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah recently. Chandrakant Patil said the NCP supremo might have met the Union minister for “some work”. Also Read - Sharad Pawar Complains of Abdomen Pain, To Undergo Surgery at Mumbai Hospital on March 31

Speaking to the media, Patil said, “Such meetings take place at this level. This is our country’s culture, we must meet besides politics. A meeting is not only meant for political discussion. Amit Shah is the country’s Home Minister and Sharad Pawar might have met him for some work.” Also Read - BJP will Form Government in West Bengal with More than 200 Seats: Amit Shah

On Sunday, NCP leader Nawab Malik dismissed the reports of meeting between Pawar and Shah. He also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ‘spreading rumors’. Also Read - Anil Deshmukh Was in Hospital Between Feb 5-15, Param Bir Singh's Allegations Baseless: Sharad Pawar

“A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday refuted reports about the alleged meeting between the NCP chief and the Union Minister.

Earlier at a press conference, Amit Shah also refrained from confirming the reports of his meeting with NCP supremo, saying that “everything cannot be made public”.