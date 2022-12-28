Amidst BF.7 Wave Scare, Why Are Doctors in Maharashtra Going on Strike From Jan 2?

This is not the first time doctors in Maharashtra are protesting. Earlier this year in August, around 1,500 resident doctors from four civic medical colleges had protested against delay in recruitment of new doctors.

Resident Doctors Strike: The doctors are protesting over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling.

New Delhi: Amid the new COVID variant scare, the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has warned of going on strike from January 2 if their demands of filling vacant posts and clearing pending dues from 2018 are not met. “If there is no concrete decision taken in the ongoing winter session at Nagpur, the MARD members will go on strike from January 2,” the association warned. The association has also written a letter to state medical education minister Girish Mahajan stating their demands.

Maharashtra Doctor Strike: What Are The Demands

“The creation of 1,432 posts of senior resident doctors their first demand. If the proposal for the same is still pending with the state government, then why did it have the policy of bonded service for resident doctors passing out from government-run colleges. The association has also demanded clearing pending dues of dearness allowances from October 16, 2018. The posts of associate and assistant professor are vacant in most of the medical colleges and they need to be filled to ensure that students are not affected.

